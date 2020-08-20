Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $5.66. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 38,700 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natural Health Trends stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Natural Health Trends at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

