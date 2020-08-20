NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of NetScout Systems worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,564,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after acquiring an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 207,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after acquiring an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $29.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTCT. BidaskClub cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $25.25.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

