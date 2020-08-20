Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.16

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.16. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 415,400 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 298.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 139,646 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 448,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 358,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 576,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

