Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.87

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.87 and traded as low as $62.80. Newriver Reit shares last traded at $63.20, with a volume of 1,231,268 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 76 ($0.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.14 ($1.48).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.87. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52.

Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

