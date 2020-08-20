NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of NIC worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIC by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIC by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NIC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in NIC by 9.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $22.44 on Thursday. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

EGOV has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.