Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.12

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.12 and traded as high as $8.54. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 6,300 shares traded.

NICK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nicholas Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Nicholas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nicholas Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 119,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,029,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 78,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

