Nimiq Price Tops $0.0050 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a market cap of $31.79 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,777.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.18 or 0.03465756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.33 or 0.02482150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00524257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00800310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 412.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00058616 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00663374 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00015774 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,219,160,580 coins and its circulating supply is 6,393,160,580 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

