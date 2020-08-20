Nkarta (QH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nkarta (NYSE:QH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Nkarta to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:QH opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.