Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells $123,300.00 in Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $123,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott H. Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of Nlight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $593,084.80.

Shares of LASR opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Nlight Inc has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. Research analysts predict that Nlight Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. TheStreet lowered Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 145.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after buying an additional 2,007,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after buying an additional 663,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,856,000 after buying an additional 156,912 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nlight by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 340,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

