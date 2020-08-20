Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $205.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $208.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,968,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

