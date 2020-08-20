Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.22

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $19.26. Northeast Bancorp shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 30,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Northeast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

