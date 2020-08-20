Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.79

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and traded as low as $34.67. Northview Apartment REIT shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 58,747 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$31.00 to C$36.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.83.

Northview Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:NVU.UN)

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

