Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 39.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

