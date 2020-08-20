Novacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $522,173.50 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $522,173.50 and approximately $305.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,711.68 or 0.99441866 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002329 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000845 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00191241 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004563 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

