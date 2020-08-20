Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 252,518 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Novation Companies news, Director Howard Amster sold 1,984,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total transaction of $39,698.02. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novation Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

