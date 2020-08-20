Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,509 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,017,000 after purchasing an additional 281,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,568,000 after purchasing an additional 236,863 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 250,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 223,404 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 146,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,543,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,937,000 after purchasing an additional 140,035 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. BofA Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.7826 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.