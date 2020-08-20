Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Novocure worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Novocure during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novocure by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Novocure by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $26,048.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,821 shares of company stock worth $4,144,663. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 649.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

