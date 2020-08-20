Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.32

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and traded as low as $57.75. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 60 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

