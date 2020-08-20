Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,703.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,320 shares of company stock worth $154,595. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 750,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 73,214 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 38.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 68,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,520,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,192,000 after acquiring an additional 235,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

NYSE ORI opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.