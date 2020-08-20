Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $110.17.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

