OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. OMV has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

