OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.58

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.58 and traded as low as $10.39. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 150,590 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

