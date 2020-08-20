Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 823,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,114.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,114.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,406 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 54.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 675,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 238,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.