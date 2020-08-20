Orex Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Orex Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, 150 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Orex Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Orex Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRSLF)

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

