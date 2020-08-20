Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OBNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $576.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.13. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

