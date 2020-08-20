Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Down 12.3% in June

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

