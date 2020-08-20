Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the July 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OROXF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.59. Orosur Mining has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

