Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oryx Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:OXC)

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

