Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.38

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.38 and traded as high as $11.50. Otelco shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 17,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Otelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otelco stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 4.19% of Otelco worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otelco Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

