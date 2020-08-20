Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $3.78. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 12,800 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 million, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 1.09%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch bought 292,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 210.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

