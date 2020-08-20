PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAGS opened at $42.69 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

