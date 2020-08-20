Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Position Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of Park National worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Park National by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at $1,616,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Park National stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.16 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

