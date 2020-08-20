Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $429.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will post sales of $429.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.10 million. Parsley Energy reported sales of $510.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PE. TheStreet downgraded Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

NYSE:PE opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

