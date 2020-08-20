Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Passage Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $62.71.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.