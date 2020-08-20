Paul Kim Sells 111,236 Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 111,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,632,979.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,621,689.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $5,755,403.16.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $58,715.76.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Paul Kim sold 425 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $7,675.50.

FLGT opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $964.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.50 and a beta of 1.93. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 63,020 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

