Paul Kim Sells 136,643 Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $5,755,403.16.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $58,715.76.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Paul Kim sold 425 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $7,675.50.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $949.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.28 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

