Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 608.90 ($7.96).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSON. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 480 ($6.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 661 ($8.64) to GBX 654 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 445 ($5.82) to GBX 500 ($6.54) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Pearson to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 593.80 ($7.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 891.40 ($11.65). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 567.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 530.76.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pearson will post 5590.0000977 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

