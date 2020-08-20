PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider David M. Walker Sells 20,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $970,200.00.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, August 7th, David M. Walker sold 25,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $439,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $840,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 732,147 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 699,281 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $22,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 403,310 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 650,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.