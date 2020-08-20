Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $472,140.00 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total transaction of $472,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $233.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 805.61 and a beta of 0.72. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $241.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

