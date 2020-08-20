Peony Price Tops $0.0389 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $163,883.44 and $7,797.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,331,129 coins and its circulating supply is 4,211,301 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

