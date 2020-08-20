Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,782.42 ($36.38).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,003 ($39.26) to GBX 3,086 ($40.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,192 ($28.66) to GBX 2,684 ($35.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon to an “add” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,830 ($37.00) to GBX 2,730 ($35.69) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,752 ($35.98) on Thursday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 22.58 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.51). The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,474.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,397.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($32.38), for a total value of £2,218,921.37 ($2,900,930.02).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

