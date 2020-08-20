Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Petrolia Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BBLS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Petrolia Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 18,325 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Petrolia Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBLS)

Petrolia Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% working interests in the Minerva-Rockdale Field comprising approximately 50 square miles located in Austin, Texas; the Slick Unit Dutcher Sands oilfield consisting of approximately 2,600 acres located in Creek County, Oklahoma; and the Twin Lakes San Andres Unit covering an area of approximately 4,864 acres located in Chavez County, New Mexico.

