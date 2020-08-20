Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €123.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.91% from the stock’s previous close.

PFV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €124.83 ($146.86).

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €163.80 ($192.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €151.75. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 1-year high of €180.60 ($212.47). The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.89.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

