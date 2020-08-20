Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 612,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of IGGGF opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Pharming Group Company Profile

