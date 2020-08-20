Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, 450 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Pharnext to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90.

Pharnext Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for severe orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's lead products include PXT3003 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

