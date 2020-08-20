Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) were down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.80 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.92 ($0.20), approximately 355,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.30 ($0.20).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHAR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pharos Energy from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Pharos Energy Company Profile (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

