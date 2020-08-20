Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,350 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $65,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $52,762.50.

On Monday, June 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $55,040.50.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,563,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 261,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $4,948,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

