Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 141,431 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 126.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.92. 6,714,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,810,664. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.94, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

