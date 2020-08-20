Photronics (PLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.11-0.17 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.11-0.17 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,457.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,127.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

