Physiomics (LON:PYC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.25

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and traded as low as $6.94. Physiomics shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 4,471,065 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.30. The company has a market cap of $6.84 million and a PE ratio of -36.50.

In related news, insider James Simon Millen sold 597,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £35,839.92 ($46,855.69).

About Physiomics (LON:PYC)

Physiomics Plc provides outsourced systems and computational biology services to pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

